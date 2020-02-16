|
February 11, 1949 - February 13, 2020
David Orr Thayer, M.D. of Boulder, Colo., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Boulder, Colo., following a courageous three and a half year battle with glioblastoma.
Born in Erie, Pa. to William Thayer and Ethel (Spence) Thayer on February 11, 1949, David graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1967. After graduating from Grove City College with a B.S. in Chemistry, David graduated from Thomas Jefferson University, in Philadelphia in 1975 with an M.D., specializing in OB/GYN. Following a residency in St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Conn., he joined a practice in Cortland, N.Y.
David and his family moved to Boulder in 1985 where he was in private OB/GYN practice until 2016. David devoted himself to quality, evidence-based medicine to treat the whole, individual patient. He was a pioneer in working with midwives, and later with his work with the Da Vinci robot. He continued to provide consulting services until months before his death.
David leaves behind his devoted wife, Charmaine Haravey, children from his first marriage to Carolyn Marino, David Marino Thayer (Ashley) (Niwot, Colo.), grandchildren Bennett and Rosalie, daughter Emily Thayer (Andrew) (Grand Junction, Colo.), and grandson Jaxson. Brothers William L. Thayer (Carole Murphy), and Allan R. Thayer (Shelley Owens) all of Erie, Pa. He leaves behind nieces Kim (Tom) Clear, Lesley (David) Nelson, Laura (Donny) Orlando, Kristen (Michael) Hromyak, nephews Brian (Jessica) Thayer, and William Thayer, and all of their families, including many great-nieces and nephews.
He loved adventure including travel, skiing, biking and hiking. He battled his cancer with courage and good humor until the end.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood or the Humane Society of Boulder Valley. A celebration of life will be planned at the convenience of the family.
