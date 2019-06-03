David P. Marnella, 80, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019.



He was born in Erie, on November 25, 1938, the son of the late Philip and Margaret Lockovich Marnella.



David worked as a salesman at B Pio Inc. and retired in 2000. After retirement, he worked at Eastland and Rolling Meadows Bowling Lanes. He enjoyed staying in touch with the bowling community and having conversations with every visitor. He was very passionate about his Italian heritage. He was the past President of the Sons of Little Italy and a member of the Ice House Gang. Dave was an avid bowler and golfer, and of course a huge Yankees fan. He was extremely proud of his hole-in-one at Pine Island Club golf course in Georgia. He may have had many hobbies and passions, but his number one priority was his family. His wife, Frances, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, each and every one of them meant the absolute world to him.



Dave is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Frances Giamanco-Altadonna Marnella, a brother, James and Patty Marnella of Erie, Pa., children, Kathryn and Kenneth Wenslow of Jasper, Ga., Philip and Daria Marnella, Carol and Roger Harrington, Ann and Tom Chido, and Paul and Krista Marnella, all of Erie, Pa., eleven grandchildren, Michael, Jackie, Jordan, David, Mark, Ann, Maggie "Mag Pie," Stephanie, Catherine, Rosalee, and Cecilia, and eleven great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews also survive.



Friends may call on Tuesday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m., and are invited to the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Paul's Catholic Church. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.



Burial is private.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sons of Little Italy.



