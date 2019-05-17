|
David P. Steinhauer, 61, of Brookston, passed away peacefully, at his home, on Monday evening, May 13, 2019, after a illness. Dave was born on March 29, 1958, in Erie, Pa., to Donald Steinhauer and Shirley (Mook) Steinhauer.
When he was younger Dave was very active in the Cub and Boy Scouts, and he loved the outdoors and being in the woods. At an early age, Dave displayed talents in art, and as a result of his talents and abilities, he became a meticulous journeyman bricklayer, after his graduation from the Erie Technical School. He was so proficient in his given talent and trade that he became a bricklayer foreman for many construction projects. Dave was a member of Local 9 bricklayers union. After the union position, he managed his own masonry business in the Sheffield area under the name of Forest County Masonry. Dave was often referred to by many folks, especially fellow workers, as "Steiny." Some of Dave's past times included his love for fishing and hunting. He liked to relax by walking his faithful companion "Ellie" in the Forest County Area woods, and as he and Ellie walked, they would gather deer sheds. David was of the Methodist faith. He had a zest for life; he lived everyday to the very fullest.
Dave is survived by his parents, Donald and Shirley Steinhauer, of Erie, Pa., and also his longtime partner of 30 years, Kathleen Hicks, of Brookston, PA. Also surviving him are his brother, Donald Steinhauer, Jr. (wife Julie) of Waupun,Wis., sister, Patricia McCombie (husband Matthew), of Indiana, Pa., and brother, Dr. Timothy Steinhauer (wife Kimberly) of Mt. Lebanon, Pa., and also, many nephews and nieces he leaves behind.
Dave was preceded in death by his grandparents, Theodore and Regina Steinhauer, Paul and Scvilla Mook, both of Erie, Pa.
Private family services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Borden Funeral Home of Sheffield, Pa., with Pastor Douglas Brink, of Sheffield United Methodist Church, officiating. Private burial will take place at the Brookston Cemetery in Brookston, Pa. Memorial contributions may be made in David's memory to the Sheffield Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 491, Sheffield, Pa.
