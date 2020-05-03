|
David P. Ziccardi, age 57, of Erie, formerly of Grove City, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020.
David was born in Grove City, on October 27, 1962, to Joseph P. and Phyllis F. (Isacco) Ziccardi.
He was a graduate of Grove City High School in 1981 and Penn State University.
David was employed by Wabtec Corp. (formerly GE) where he was employed as a Global Manufacturing Process Leader for the past 35 years.
He was raised in the Catholic Faith.
David enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his Harley.
His most precious memories were spending time with his family and especially his two daughters who survive him, Sarah Ann Ziccardi, Fairfax, Va. and Hannah Marie Ziccardi, New York City, N.Y. He is also survived by his former wife, Diane Ziccardi, North East, Pa., a brother, Dennis T. Ziccardi and wife Amanda, Mercer, Pa., and stepmother, Joan Ziccardi, Grove City.
David was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be made to any food bank of the donor's choice.
A private family service will be held in Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Burial is in Crestview Memorial Park.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020