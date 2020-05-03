Home

Cunningham Funeral Home - Grove City
306 Bessemer Ave.
Grove City, PA 16127
(724) 458-7790
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Crestview Memorial Park
Service
Private
Cunningham Funeral Home - Grove City
David P. Ziccardi


1962 - 2020
David P. Ziccardi Obituary
David P. Ziccardi, age 57, of Erie, formerly of Grove City, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020.

David was born in Grove City, on October 27, 1962, to Joseph P. and Phyllis F. (Isacco) Ziccardi.

He was a graduate of Grove City High School in 1981 and Penn State University.

David was employed by Wabtec Corp. (formerly GE) where he was employed as a Global Manufacturing Process Leader for the past 35 years.

He was raised in the Catholic Faith.

David enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his Harley.

His most precious memories were spending time with his family and especially his two daughters who survive him, Sarah Ann Ziccardi, Fairfax, Va. and Hannah Marie Ziccardi, New York City, N.Y. He is also survived by his former wife, Diane Ziccardi, North East, Pa., a brother, Dennis T. Ziccardi and wife Amanda, Mercer, Pa., and stepmother, Joan Ziccardi, Grove City.

David was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be made to any food bank of the donor's choice.

A private family service will be held in Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Online condolences can be sent at www.cunninghamfhgc.com.

Burial is in Crestview Memorial Park.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020
