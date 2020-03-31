|
|
David Paul Johnson, age 67, of Erie, was called home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
He was born in Erie, on February 17, 1953, a son of the late Melvin P. and Yvonne Christensen Johnson.
David was a big fan of classic rock and loved attending concerts. He was an amazing drummer and was very knowledgeable about music. David enjoyed studying his days of the week and collecting Cabbage Patch dolls. He also loved movies, but most of all, he loved his family and knew the importance of family. He was loved by all who knew him and our family praises God for each and every moment of sunshine and joy that we shared with his beautiful soul.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and caregiver of 40 years, Mildred Kitts Spear in June 2019. His brother, Terry and sister, Deanne have also preceded him in death.
David is survived and loved by his family, Sarah (Jason) Waite and their children, Erika and Aiden; Auroro (Julio) Achille and their children, Camille, Jillian and Little Julio; and Nicole (Zachary) Hubbell and their children, Elijah, Riley and Jackson. He is further survived by his sisters, Lisa and Kristen, as well as many more nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th. St.
Private interment will be held at a later date.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2020