David Pekelnicky, age 65 of Erie, died on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his residence, losing his battle to lung cancer. He was born April 2, 1954 in Erie, a son of Bertha "Birdie" (Knickerbocker) and the late John M. Pekelnicky of Wesley Chapel, Fla.
David was a 1972 graduate of Girard High School and he attended the Philadelphia School of Pharmacy. He was employed by the Erie School District until the time of his forced retirement due to his illness. David was an advocate for all students he worked with, always trying to find better ways of teaching them to succeed. He never turned away anyone that needed help as to him all were his friends.
He enjoyed books of all sorts, and loved making jewelry and using large acorns, made very cute crafts. He never stopped educating himself through life and through books.
Survivors include his mother Bertha, sister Michelle Lepold (Jeff) of Wesley Chapel, Fla., and brother Daniel Pekelnicky, his nieces Mandy (Seth), Jen, Heather, Shelly and his nephew, Mark (Jackie). He is further survived by several great-nieces and nephews, all of Florida.
Friends are invited to call on the family on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Burton Funeral Home, 602 W. 10th St., from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m.
Private inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or Dr. Gertrude A. Barber Foundation, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507.
