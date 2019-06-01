David R. Brunner, 79, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019.



He was born on March 1, 1940, the son of the late Robert and Florence Fuhrer Brunner.



Dave attended Cathedral Prep High School until his graduation in 1958, before enlisting in the United States Army where he retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 4, after serving more than 30 years. He loved his country and was truly proud to be an American. With his strong beliefs you would find him adamantly following the news and often times fearlessly letting anyone around know exactly what he thought.



He had a passion for construction, from remodeling homes to helping with the simplest home repair. Dave could do anything and was a true craftsman. Whatever he was doing, he was a perfectionist and took pride in his workmanship. Dave was a car enthusiast, and loved helping out at his sons' garage, where he spent a lot of time after his retirement. He enjoyed, cruising around in his Corvette, many years boating on Lake Erie, spending winters in Fort Meyers, Fla., or just having a good time. Dave had a great smile, was an adventurous soul, willing to help anyone who needed him, could be stubborn but always lived life on his terms. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.



Dave is survived by his first wife Carolyn Corbett and their children; Cheryl Brunner of Erie, David Brunner (Beth) of McKean, Robert Brunner of McKean, Craig Brunner of Erie and Lori Kosienski (Rich) of McKean. His seven grandchildren, Chris, Carissa, Jeff, Jaime, Delaney, Dylan, Kennedy, and two great-granddaughters; Haley and Brooklyn. He is also survived by his aunt; Virginia Birkmire, many nieces, nephews, cousins and his fur-buddy "Cat".



In addition to his parents David was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law; Donna and Donald Wheeler, and his second wife, Janet Mazur.



Friends may call at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc,. 2502 Sassafras St. Erie, Pa, 16502 on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 5 p.m.



Full military burial will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in McKean.



Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.



Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits. Published in the Erie Times-News on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary