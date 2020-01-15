|
|
David R. Janke Sr., age 67, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
He was born in Erie, on November 8, 1952, the son of the late Chester Arthur and Irene Elizabeth (Everett) Janke.
David graduated from Academy High School and worked as a self-employed construction worker for much of his life. He enjoyed card games, such as euchre, and also the casino.
David was preceded in death by his wife, Linda (Wybiral) Janke; grandson, Jacob Hunter Strain; brother, Arthur (Gus) Janke; and sister, Joyce Dolph.
He is survived by his children, Richard Wybiral (Dawn), Wendy (Janke) Strain, Wayne Sommers (Andrea), Sean Janke (Rena), and David Janke (Danielle); sisters, Joan Parks (Mike), Janet Ames (Larry), Jean Bliel (Ken), and Judy Hewett (Don); sisters-in-law, Judith Janke and Sharon Hall (Mike); brother-in-law, Gary Dolph; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; his dog, Winnie; and his card friends and euchre family.
Friends may call at the Greenfield Baptist Church, 9028 Williams Rd., North East, on Thursday from 3 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 6 p.m. Officiating the service will be Rev. Dan Cass. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 15, 2020