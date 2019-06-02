|
David Reed Wheaton, age 60, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Elmwood Gardens, following an extended illness. He was born in Erie, on October 13, 1958, a son of the late Robert Wheaton and Ester (Johnson) Smith.
David loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed motorcycling, gardening, reading, writing poetry and good old-fashioned southern rock.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David Wheaton Jr; brother, Michael Wheaton; stepbrother, Robert Smith; brother-in-law, Richard Zemanek; and sister-in-law, Joan Wheaton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Joyce Wheaton; two children, Anna (Jeremy) Nievens and Christopher (Amy) Wheaton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Virginia Zemanek, Linda Wheaton, George (Barb) Thoreson, Jim (Debbie) Thoreson, Roberta (Brian) McGeehan, Dan Wheaton, Bob (Lynn) Wheaton, Adam (Tina) Wheaton and Mark (Joann) Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private and being held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the , 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505, or to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St. Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 2, 2019