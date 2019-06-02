Home

David Reed Wheaton Obituary
David Reed Wheaton, age 60, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Elmwood Gardens, following an extended illness. He was born in Erie, on October 13, 1958, a son of the late Robert Wheaton and Ester (Johnson) Smith.

David loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed motorcycling, gardening, reading, writing poetry and good old-fashioned southern rock.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David Wheaton Jr; brother, Michael Wheaton; stepbrother, Robert Smith; brother-in-law, Richard Zemanek; and sister-in-law, Joan Wheaton.

He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Joyce Wheaton; two children, Anna (Jeremy) Nievens and Christopher (Amy) Wheaton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Virginia Zemanek, Linda Wheaton, George (Barb) Thoreson, Jim (Debbie) Thoreson, Roberta (Brian) McGeehan, Dan Wheaton, Bob (Lynn) Wheaton, Adam (Tina) Wheaton and Mark (Joann) Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are private and being held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the , 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505, or to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St. Erie, PA 16505.

Published in the Erie Times-News on June 2, 2019
