David S. Bensink, 69, of Jamestown Rd., Wattsburg, Pa., died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, Erie, Pa.
He was born October 1, 1950, in Corry, Pa., a son of the late David I. and Esther M. Brooks Bensink.
Dave was raised and educated in Corry and graduated from Corry Area High School in 1968. He worked many jobs over the years, including J & J Construction, dairy farming, Troyer Farms and later for Presque Isle Trucking. Most recently, Dave enjoyed spending time with the Amish community.
He attended Seventh Day Adventist Church in Erie, was on the Board of Directors for the American Dairy Association, and was a 20-year member of the Bear Lake Milk Producers. He was also on the Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Board, a member of the Erie County Farm Bureau and worked on the promotion trailer. Dave was an avid motorcyclist, enjoyed hunting, making people feel good and was always willing to help anyone in need.
In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by a son, David I. Bensink; and two brothers, Scott Bensink, in infancy, and Larry Bensink.
Dave is survived by his wife, Charlene Carson Bensink, whom he married on June 6, 1969, in Bear Lake, Pa.; a daughter, Kristy Kutruff and her husband Bob of Erie, Pa.; two sons, Samuel B. Bensink and his wife Judy and Matthew G. Bensink and his wife Nikki, all of Wattsburg, Pa.; two sisters, Connie Wollenberg of Pensicola, Fla., and Bonnie Bensink of Laurel, Md.; and a brother, Mark Bensink and his companion Theresa of Lansing, Mich.
He is also survived by six grandchildren, Alex, Summer, Matthew, Rosalee, David and Kaylee; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa., on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and to attend the funeral service there on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Pastor Dan Cass of Greenfield Baptist Church will officiate.
Burial will be in Lowville Cemetery, Lowville, Pa.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 21, 2020