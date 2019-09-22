Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Belle Valley Presbyterian Church
1694 Norcross Road
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Ball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Sprinkle Ball


1991 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Sprinkle Ball Obituary
David Sprinkle Ball was born on January 24, 1991, and passed away peacefully, in his home, on September 13, 2019.

He was an inspiration to many.

Those that knew David, know he had a personality that could light up a room, and a laugh that was contagious. If he didn't make you smile, his corny jokes would. He just wanted to see everyone happy. David had a thirst for life and experiencing all that it had to offer. He was a loyal son, brother, father and friend to so, so many.

He was passionate about working out, dining out and achieving his life goals, one step at a time. David accomplished so much in his time here with us. We are all very proud of the man he became.

He is survived in this world by his mother, three sisters, a daughter and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Friends are invited to share in a memorial gathering on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 6 until 8 at the Belle Valley Presbyterian Church, 1694 Norcross Road, Erie, PA 16510.

Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street, Erie

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now