David Sprinkle Ball was born on January 24, 1991, and passed away peacefully, in his home, on September 13, 2019.
He was an inspiration to many.
Those that knew David, know he had a personality that could light up a room, and a laugh that was contagious. If he didn't make you smile, his corny jokes would. He just wanted to see everyone happy. David had a thirst for life and experiencing all that it had to offer. He was a loyal son, brother, father and friend to so, so many.
He was passionate about working out, dining out and achieving his life goals, one step at a time. David accomplished so much in his time here with us. We are all very proud of the man he became.
He is survived in this world by his mother, three sisters, a daughter and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Friends are invited to share in a memorial gathering on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 6 until 8 at the Belle Valley Presbyterian Church, 1694 Norcross Road, Erie, PA 16510.
Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street, Erie
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 22, 2019