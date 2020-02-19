|
David Stout passed away, with his beloved wife, Rita by his side on February 11, 2020 from complications of esophogeal cancer.
Born on May 13, 1942 and raised in Erie, Pa., David was the son of David Joseph Stout and Catherine Yaple Stout.
He graduated from McDowell High School in 1960, University of Notre Dame in 1964 and received his Master's Degree from the University of Buffalo.
His career as a journalist began at the Erie Daily Times and that took him to the New York Times for almost 28 years in both the New York and D.C. bureaus.
David authored and published three works of fiction and three works of non-fiction. His first book, Carolina Skeletons won the Edgar Award for the best first time mystery in 1989, which was followed by The Night of the Ice Storm and The Dog Hermit. His non-fiction works included The Boy in the Box, The Night of the Devil and he completed The Kidnap Years during the year prior to his passing.
David is survived by his wife, Rita, who was "his rock and his light", his son Edvin Bergmanson, his sister Susan Stout Robinson (Erie, Pa.), nephew Terrance Patrick Dawdy, niece Christine Dawdy Diehl (Erie, Pa.) and their children.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Saint Ann Catholic Church, 4001 Yuma St, N.W. Washington, D.C. with Monsignor Watkins officiating with lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, David and Rita would appreciate memorial gifts to PETA, PETA.ORG/Rescue" target="_blank">(PETA.ORG/Rescue or to the Kindness Ranch Sanctuary Kindnessranch.org" target="_blank">(Kindnessranch.org).
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 19, 2020