Dickson Family Funeral Home
123 S Franklin St
Cochranton, PA 16314
(814) 425-2895
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Little Cooley United Methodist Church
32732 Teepleville Road
Centerville, PA
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Little Cooley United Methodist Church
32732 Teepleville Road
Centerville, PA
David Stutzman Obituary
David Stutzman, 88 of Centerville, Pa., passed away at the Crawford County Care Center on June 27, 2019. He was born in Mantua, Ohio on November 23, 1930, a son of Floyd Stutzman and Frances Troyer Stutzman. Dave married Nancy Jeanne Morehouse on December 23, 1956 and she preceded him in death on May 11, 1996.

Dave was a graduate of Bloomfield High School in Lincolnville, Pa. He was self-employed as owner of Stutzman Lumber and also Indian Run Country Shooting Preserve.

He was a member of Little Cooley United Methodist Church in Centerville, Pa., and was treasurer for the church for numerous years.

Dave received an honorable discharge from the United States Army and served during the Korean War. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association and was also a member of the Dunkirk Yacht Club, Dunkirk N.Y. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and sailing.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Philip Stutzman and a son-in-law, Larry Stalnaker. He is survived by his daughter, Candyce Stutzman of Cochranton, Pa., and a special friend Nancy Pundt of Girard, Pa.

Friends and family will be received on July 5, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Little Cooley United Methodist Church, 32732 Teepleville Road, Centerville, PA 16404. A celebration of Dave's life will follow at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Denny Belknap and Rev. John McGarvey presiding. A reception will follow the service in the church social hall.

Memorials can be made in Dave's name to the Little Cooley United Methodist Church, 32732 Teepleville Road, Centerville, PA 16404.

Dickson Family Funeral Home, Inc., 123 South Franklin Street, Cochranton, Pa., has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 29, 2019
