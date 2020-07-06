1/1
David VanFlannigan
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
December 15, 1980-July 1, 2020

David Van Flannigan, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the age of 39. He was born in Ozark, Ala. on December 15, 1980.

David is survived by his four children, Dion Brown, Carter Flannigan, Ryan Flannigan and Bree Flannigan; mother, Tamalyn Flannigan; father, Bruce Flannigan, Sr.; three brothers, Greg, Bruce and Kevin Flannigan; one aunt, three uncles and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 4 p.m. Private interment will be held.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved