December 15, 1980-July 1, 2020
David Van Flannigan, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the age of 39. He was born in Ozark, Ala. on December 15, 1980.
David is survived by his four children, Dion Brown, Carter Flannigan, Ryan Flannigan and Bree Flannigan; mother, Tamalyn Flannigan; father, Bruce Flannigan, Sr.; three brothers, Greg, Bruce and Kevin Flannigan; one aunt, three uncles and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 4 p.m. Private interment will be held.
