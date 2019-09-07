|
David W. Hatfield, 72, died Wednesday due to injuries sustained in a fall. His wife, son, and daughter were with him at the end and his passing was painless and quick. He had recently returned from a trip to Oregon to visit his sister. The only family member missing at his bedside was his cat, Bidgie.
David was a bit of an enigma, something of a social recluse, and most certainly a Luddite of admirable degree. He would "tsk tsk" his daughter for writing this obituary on a computer and not one of the 54 antique and vintage typewriters that he painstakingly restored and collected. (Anyone want a typewriter? There are some beauties in there…). He also recently rekindled a passion for badminton, loved bicycles, Nordic Tracks of any sort, and fairly esoteric literature.
David worked for the United States Postal Service for the majority of his career, though holding a degree from Drexel University in Commerce and Engineering. He began his service with the USPS in Philadelphia as a mail sorter, worked his way up to postal inspector in New York City and throughout his life praised his family's attention to detail saying "That's because you're the [wife, son, daughter] of a trained investigator!" He went on to work in administration, ending up in Erie, Pennsylvania and settling in North East.
He loved canoeing, birdwatching, nature in general, Land Rovers, journaling, and tinkering in the basement with various projects and ideas. He wrote the best letters in the world. He spent time volunteering for McCord Memorial Library, to which memorials may be made in his memory.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Hatfield, daughter, Sarah Hatfield, son, Charles Hatfield, sister Patricia (Hatfield) Kopczynski of Oregon, and multiple cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Charles and Pauline Hatfield.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 7, 2019