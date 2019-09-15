|
David Wright Morris, 77, of Edinboro, died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Springboro, Pa., on September 19, 1941, the son of the late James and Pauline Morris.
Dave attended school for small appliance repair. He was employed by Penn Union for 27 years as a machine operator, before retiring in the mid 1990s. Following retirement, he was often seen riding his cart around Edinboro, particularly on his frequent trips to Giant Eagle. He loved camping and "supervising" all the town jobs around Edinboro.
He was preceded in death by his brother, John Morris; and a nephew, Brent Larson.
Survivors include his loving daughter, Tammy (Martin) Deutsch, of Edinboro; three grandsons, Zachary, Luchas, and Bentley Deutsch; a granddaughter, Katie Deutsch, all of Edinboro; two sisters-in-law, Audrey Morris, of Cranesville and Colleen Larson, of Erie; four nieces, Marsha (Brian) Ruzzi, of Cranesville, Michelle (Don) Haggerty, of Lake City, Elena Larson and Deidre Larson, of Erie; and four nephews, Mark (Nancy) Morris, of Albion, Keith, Drew and Aaron Larson, of Erie; as well as many close friends.
Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. A service will be held there at 6 p.m. with Rev. Deborah Kreider officiating.
Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to the Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department, 125 Meadville Street, Edinboro, PA 16412. To send condolences please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 15, 2019