Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glunt Funeral Home
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
(814) 734-1611
Resources
More Obituaries for David Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Wright Morris


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Wright Morris Obituary
David Wright Morris, 77, of Edinboro, died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Springboro, Pa., on September 19, 1941, the son of the late James and Pauline Morris.

Dave attended school for small appliance repair. He was employed by Penn Union for 27 years as a machine operator, before retiring in the mid 1990s. Following retirement, he was often seen riding his cart around Edinboro, particularly on his frequent trips to Giant Eagle. He loved camping and "supervising" all the town jobs around Edinboro.

He was preceded in death by his brother, John Morris; and a nephew, Brent Larson.

Survivors include his loving daughter, Tammy (Martin) Deutsch, of Edinboro; three grandsons, Zachary, Luchas, and Bentley Deutsch; a granddaughter, Katie Deutsch, all of Edinboro; two sisters-in-law, Audrey Morris, of Cranesville and Colleen Larson, of Erie; four nieces, Marsha (Brian) Ruzzi, of Cranesville, Michelle (Don) Haggerty, of Lake City, Elena Larson and Deidre Larson, of Erie; and four nephews, Mark (Nancy) Morris, of Albion, Keith, Drew and Aaron Larson, of Erie; as well as many close friends.

Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. A service will be held there at 6 p.m. with Rev. Deborah Kreider officiating.

Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to the Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department, 125 Meadville Street, Edinboro, PA 16412. To send condolences please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now