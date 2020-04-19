Home

Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Dawn A. (Smith) Case

Dawn A. (Smith) Case Obituary
Dawn A. (Smith) Case, 59, of Erie, died on Friday, April 17, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center, following a brief illness.

She was born in Erie, on September 30, 1960, a daughter of the late Don Smith and Patricia (Kessler) Smith Maloney.

Dawn graduated from Ft. Leboeuf High School in 1978. Following high school, she studied floral design, which she later utilized by making beautiful arrangements for family and friends.

She worked at various locations throughout Erie County and enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning fruits and vegetables, playing cards, and chatting on the phone with friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Smith; and granddaughter, Faith Elizabeth Case.

Her family includes three sons, Paul D. Case Jr. of Los Angeles, Calif., James R. Case of Warren, Pa. and Chief Scott A. Case (USN) (Amy) of Yorktown, Va.; stepfather, James Maloney of Danville, Pa.; sisters, Debbie Gaudioso of Erie, Tracy Killian (Michael) of Lake City, Tammy Sapper of Erie; a brother, Jeff Smith of Union City; stepsister, Gwen Saxon (Scott) of Danville, Pa.; stepbrother, Michael Maloney (June) of Doylestown, Pa.; her grandchildren, Hunter and Jaxon Case; and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Michelle's Ray of Hope, 5448 Grandview Ave., Edinboro, PA 16412.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2020
