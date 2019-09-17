Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Matre Funeral Home - Edinboro
306 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
(814) 734-2413
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home - Edinboro
306 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Van Matre Funeral Home - Edinboro
306 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Edinboro Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Blackburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn Blackburn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dawn Blackburn Obituary
Dawn Blackburn, of Edinboro, died peacefully, at Edinboro Manor, with her family at her side, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, following a brief illness.

Dawn was born in Boston, Massachusetts and was raised in Grand Island, N.Y., where she attended Grand Island High School. Her life's journey brought her to Edinboro, Pa., where she made a home and raised her two children, Tivona and Adan.

Her lifelong work was as a server. She enjoyed waiting on her guests and made many lifelong friends working in the restaurant business. She spent 17 years at Longhorn Restaurant, and before that she worked at The Brown Derby, Ground Round, Damon's, and T.G.I. Fridays. Most recently, she was employed at Cannon's Chophouse and the Crossroads Diner.

Dawn had the opportunity to travel and live in the western United States in Seattle, Wash. and Eugene, Ore. as a young woman. In November of 1995, she met the love of her life and future husband, Gerry Blackburn. The couple were married on September 5, 2003 and recently celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary.

Dawn was a remarkable cook and baker. She loved preparing wonderful dinners and desserts for her family. She loved spending time with her husband fishing on Edinboro Lake, and with her children, her stepchildren Andrew and Thom Blackburn, and her grandchildren Logan Schneider and Raylan Schlindwein. She was very fond of her former mother-in-law Lois Schlindwein of Edinboro.

Dawn was a devoted and supportive spouse. She also enjoyed sitting on her deck watching hummingbirds and eagles, and enjoying flowers and nature. She loved her family and her black Labrador retriever "Stormy" and her two cats "Monkey" and "Lemur." Dawn was an avid football enthusiast and a passionate Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law Mary Blackburn, with whom she was very close.

Friends may call at Van Matre Family Funeral Home in Edinboro, on Wednesday evening from 6 - 8 p.m., and may attend the funeral service there Thursday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Edinboro Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now