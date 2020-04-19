|
|
Dawn Kimberly Mayo, born on October 5, 1974, passed away unexpectedly on April 10, 2020.
Dawn is survived by her mother Barbara Mayo Hodges (Dale), her father Frank R. Mayo (Deborah), sisters Destiny Mayo-Juratovic, Stacey Mayo-Montroy and brother Shawn Mayo.
She is survived by her grandfather Charles (Louise) Mosgrave and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She leaves behind her close friend Carmen Acosta.
Dawn was a 1994 Graduate of Strong Vincent High School. She was very active in sports, which was her passion. She thrived in basketball, soccer and softball. Dawn was proud of her Mohawk heritage and was a drummer at many pow wows around the region. Dawn was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan.
Dawn will be remembered as the person who wanted to make you smile. Her sense of humor and smile was infectious. Dawn loved with her whole heart. She was the biggest cheerleader for her nieces and nephews Frank Mayo, Taylor, Trenton, Tye, and Trista Montroy, along with Haylee and Dante Juratovic. Her fierce passion and love were something she lived by daily to her daily texts and calls to everyone she cared about.
Due to the Covid 19 outbreak, a private ceremony was held with her immediate family. There will be a celebration of Dawns life at a later time. Memorials may be made to Mayo family at www.gofundme.com/f/mayo-family-funeral-expenses.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th Street.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2020