Dawn Marie "Dawnie" Konieczko, age 42, of Wesleyville, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, following a brief illness. She was born in Erie, on September 12, 1976, daughter of Donald and Gretchen McMillen Konieczko.
When she was younger, Dawn was a participant at the Barber National Institute. She loved being with her family and being the center of attention. She was known as the family greeter. Dawn enjoyed watching QVC, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and listening to Patsy Cline.
In addition to her parents, Dawn is survived by one sister, Sarah Konieczko; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
While we're left here with broken hearts, we take comfort in knowing Dawn is now reunited with her beloved Puppa and Grammy, Grandma and Grandpa K., Mama and Papa, Uncle Bill, Aunt Francie, and Cousin Harlie.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 6 p.m. Private interment will be held. Contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 28, 2019