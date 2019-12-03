|
Daya'jzenae Raquel Hanner, loving daughter of Shelly Hanner and Donald "Craig" Heidelberg, Jr., passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born in Erie on October 2, 2019. She had an outgoing personality and a happy and joyful spirit. Daya'jzenae loved spending time with her Aunt Brianna and Uncle Nick.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by three sisters, Dre'jzenai, Alyjzene, and Raya'jzenay; grandparents, Diane and Jim Andrews, Nicole Byrd, and Donald "Craig" Heidelberg, Sr.; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by one brother, Kiymonie; and one aunt, Amanda Watkins.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Thursday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 3, 2019