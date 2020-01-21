|
|
Dayle E. Taylor-O'Day, 62, of Albion, and formerly of Girard, died on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.
She was born in Girard, on November 7, 1957, a daughter of the late Kenneth N. and Ada E. (Heck) Lewis.
Dayle graduated from General McLane High School. She furthered her education at Edinboro University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology in 1994. She had been employed as a Counselor with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and the Council of Alcohol and Drugs in Houston, Texas. She was later employed by GECAC (Greater Erie Community Action Committee) in Erie and most recently for the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility, Albion, as a Drug and Alcohol Counselor. She recently left this position due to her ill health.
She was an active member of the Church of Spiritual Oneness, of Erie County, where she was a member of the board. She also volunteered at Because You Care. Dayle loved walking the beaches and pathways at Presque Isle and also working in her yard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerry Taylor; her sisters, Ruby Loucke and Joyce Nason; her brother, Jack Lewis; her beloved dogs, "K.C.," "Max," and "Sandy."
She is survived by her sister, Judy Vorse; brothers, Norman Lewis, Kenneth Lewis, Robert Lewis (Diane) and Gerald Lewis (Debbie); her friend and caregiver, Jamie Richardson; special friends, Craig Foster, Mary Stucke, Denise Bunner, Cherie Seelinger, Rebecca Kessler; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Thursday from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard.
Private burial will be in the Platea Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511, or to Orphan Angels, 5439 W. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 21, 2020