Deanna G. (Chiarelli) Caldwell, age 56, of Erie, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Born in Martinsburg, W.Va., on October 29, 1962, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Ellen (Kilmer) Chiarelli.
Deanna was a very religious person. She enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Felicia, and Trina Chiarelli; a brother, John T. Chiarelli; and a niece, Taylor Bernatowicz.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Dale L. Caldwell, of Erie; two sons, D.J. Caldwell, wife April, and Justin Caldwell, all of Erie; five grandchildren, Tyler, Mason, Devon, and Jaxson Caldwell, and Cassidy Bouge; a sister, Christina Bernatowicz, husband Brian, of Erie; five brothers, Philip Chiarelli, wife Wendy, of Pawleys Island, S.C., William Chiarelli, wife Joanne, Rodney Chiarelli, wife Lisa, Patrick Chiarelli, all of Erie, and Joseph Chiarelli, Jr., of Buffalo, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Andrew Church, 1116 W. 7th St., on Saturday, May 4th at 12 o'clock. Burial will be private. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the funeral home, to help pay for funeral expenses. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 2, 2019