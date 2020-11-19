Deanna Marie Tropper, age 51, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was born on March 19, 1969 in Erie, Pa., where she was a 1987 graduate of McDowell High School.
She received her Bachelor's Degree in Health Policy Administration from Penn State University in 1991 and her RN degree from Edinboro University.
She worked as a RN for over twenty-five years.
She is survived by her parents, Edward and Jeanne Tropper of Summit Township, two sisters; Alane Tropper Zlotnicki (Steve) of Florence, S.C. and Leigh Tropper Moss (Dana) of Millcreek Township, four nieces: Anna Zlotnicki, Claire Zlotnicki, Danielle Zlotnicki, Branda Moss, and two nephews; Dargen Moss and Declan Moss.
She loved animals; especially her Chihuahua, Jasper, and the cat she rescued as a kitten, Tippi. Deanna was always on the look-out for an injured animal she could nurse back to health; in keeping with her desire to help people who were in need.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with all Covid-19 restrictions being followed. A short prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Private interment will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511 or the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
