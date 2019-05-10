|
Deanna Victoria Zielinski, age 77, of Fairview, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in Indiana, Pa., on April 27, 1942, a daughter of the late Merle and Mary Ellen Gregg Fletcher.
Deanna was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Girard. She was a member of Silver Sneakers at the YMCA and a longtime supporter of the Erie Zoo. She was an avid "yard saler," and enjoyed doing puzzles. Deanna loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ellen Fletcher Vincent; and two brothers, Tom and Paul Fletcher; and brother-in-law, Sam Learn.
She is survived by her "Main Squeeze" of 42 years, her husband, Phillip Zielinski; a daughter, Dianna Litzel and her husband, Rusty of Waterford; a son, David Bittner of Fairview; and her siblings, Cathy Learn, Gloria Boarts and her husband Larry, Susie Morehouse and her husband Tim, John Fletcher and Roy Fletcher and his wife Joan. She is further survived by three grandchildren, Patrick (Ashley) Winner, Kathryn Litzel and Alexander Litzel; and three great-grandchildren, Zoe, Andrew and Kydon.
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at St. John the Evangelist Church, 101 Olin Ave., Girard, on Saturday at 10 a.m. with Deacon Joe Cicero officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Gate of Heaven Mausoleum.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard.
Memorials may be made to the Erie Zoo, 2701, 423 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.
