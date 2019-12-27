|
Debbie Lee Leasure, age 65, of Conneaut Lake, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at UPMC Passavant-McCandless due to complications from blood clots. Debbie was born on July 11, 1954 to John Woge and Joyce (Sexton) Woge. She married John R. Leasure Sr. on May 15, 1976. He survives.
Debbie was a 1972 Graduate of Meadville Area Senior High school. She then attended Bryant and Stratton Business School for one year. Debbie was employed by Galvin, Jackson and Star in Meadville, Abex-Brake shoe and Mentors for self Determination as an advocate for the disabled until her retirement. She was of Christian faith, a dedicated homemaker and a highly devoted mother, devoting many-many hours to Erie Homes for Children and Adults. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, cross stitching, working on her computer, downhill skiing, traveling with her daughter Amber and vacationing in Florida.
Survivors, in addition to her husband John of Conneaut Lake include: her parents John and Joyce Woge of Meadville; a daughter Amber Leigh Leasure of Fairview, Pa.; a son John R. Leasure Jr. of Conneaut Lake; a brother John D. Woge and his wife Tina of Meadville; several nieces and nephews; a Great Aunt Janet Hansen of Meadville; a father-in-law John G. Leasure of Ocala, Fla.; a sister-in-law Carol Briant and her husband Wayne of Ocala, Fla.; a cousin Sue Smith and two very close friends Terri Churbock and Rita Getchell.
The family will receive visitors on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., followed by a celebration of Debbie's life at Dickson Funeral Home, 130 N. Second St. Conneaut Lake, PA 16316. Services will be officiated by Rev. Russ Hines of St. Marks Church.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Erie Homes for Children and Adults, 226 E. 27th St. Erie, PA 16504. Please sign the online registry at hatheway-tedesco.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dickson Funeral Home and Crematory, 130 N. Second St. Conneaut Lake, PA 16316, Rocco R. Tedesco III, Supervisor.
