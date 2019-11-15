|
Deborah A. Ackley, of Erie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, on her 57th birthday, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in Erie on November 13, 1962, daughter of the late Donald A. Ackley and Mary M. (Higgins) Kensill. Debby was a 1980 graduate of Villa Maria Academy. She resided in Baltimore, Md. for the past 30 years and was employed as a bookkeeper for various businesses throughout the Baltimore area. Debby was in her 14th year of sobriety. She was a member of the L.E.H.M. Soiree Society.
In addition to her parents, Debby was preceded in death by her sister, Pam Ackley; paternal grandparents, Donald and Alice Ackley and maternal grandparents, John and Helen Higgins.
Debby is survived by her son, Jared Malczewski (Bailey); one grandson, Lincoln Malczewski; stepfather, Kenneth Kensill, Jr.; two brothers, Patrick Kensill and Kenneth Kensill III (Andrea); sister-in-law, Katie Kensill; one niece, Khloe; three nephews: Kasey, Colin and Jameson; her best friend of 50 years, Audrey Burenko and beloved pets, Fred and Ginger.
On behalf of the family, special thanks is extended to Fr. Dan Hoffman of Edinboro, the entire staff of Edinboro Manor (especially Betty and Jean) and the staff of Asera Care Hospice.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.), today (Friday, Nov. 15) from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. James R.C. Church. A private inurnment will take place at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to A.N.N.A. Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511 or Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center, 5439 W. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 15, 2019