Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5151 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 315-0911
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5151 Buffalo Rd.
Harborcreek Twp., PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Ackley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah A. Ackley


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah A. Ackley, of Erie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, on her 57th birthday, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in Erie on November 13, 1962, daughter of the late Donald A. Ackley and Mary M. (Higgins) Kensill. Debby was a 1980 graduate of Villa Maria Academy. She resided in Baltimore, Md. for the past 30 years and was employed as a bookkeeper for various businesses throughout the Baltimore area. Debby was in her 14th year of sobriety. She was a member of the L.E.H.M. Soiree Society.

In addition to her parents, Debby was preceded in death by her sister, Pam Ackley; paternal grandparents, Donald and Alice Ackley and maternal grandparents, John and Helen Higgins.

Debby is survived by her son, Jared Malczewski (Bailey); one grandson, Lincoln Malczewski; stepfather, Kenneth Kensill, Jr.; two brothers, Patrick Kensill and Kenneth Kensill III (Andrea); sister-in-law, Katie Kensill; one niece, Khloe; three nephews: Kasey, Colin and Jameson; her best friend of 50 years, Audrey Burenko and beloved pets, Fred and Ginger.

On behalf of the family, special thanks is extended to Fr. Dan Hoffman of Edinboro, the entire staff of Edinboro Manor (especially Betty and Jean) and the staff of Asera Care Hospice.

Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.), today (Friday, Nov. 15) from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. James R.C. Church. A private inurnment will take place at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to A.N.N.A. Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511 or Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center, 5439 W. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -