Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Brooks Kucharski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah A. Brooks Kucharski


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah A. Brooks Kucharski Obituary
Deborah A. Brooks Kucharski, age 66, of Amity Twp., passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was born in Erie on June 10, 1953, the daughter of Mary Brooks and the late Robert Brooks.

Deborah was a 1971 graduate of East High School. She had worked in the bakery at Tops in Union City. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her mother, Deborah is survived by two sons, Brad Brooks (Nena) and Mike Brooks (Kim); three grandchildren, Chelsea, Lindsey, and Ally Brooks; four brothers, Ken (Pat), Tom, Fred (Gloria) and Frank (Tammy) Brooks; one sister, Diane Jaskiewicz (Dennis); and nieces and nephews.

Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Kucharski; and one brother, Don Brooks.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -