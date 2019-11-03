|
Deborah A. Brooks Kucharski, age 66, of Amity Twp., passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was born in Erie on June 10, 1953, the daughter of Mary Brooks and the late Robert Brooks.
Deborah was a 1971 graduate of East High School. She had worked in the bakery at Tops in Union City. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her mother, Deborah is survived by two sons, Brad Brooks (Nena) and Mike Brooks (Kim); three grandchildren, Chelsea, Lindsey, and Ally Brooks; four brothers, Ken (Pat), Tom, Fred (Gloria) and Frank (Tammy) Brooks; one sister, Diane Jaskiewicz (Dennis); and nieces and nephews.
Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Kucharski; and one brother, Don Brooks.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 3, 2019