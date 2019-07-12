|
|
Debbie Meahl, age 56, of Erie, passed away July 9, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, after a long battle with Lupus. She was born in Indianapolis, Ind., on June 11, 1963, daughter of Thomas Ruf and the late Beverly Comand Ruf.
Debbie was a 1981 graduate of Strong Vincent High School. Debbie was a loving wife and mother to her five children. She was also a devoted foster mother, volunteered for The Caring Place and was a "wrestling mom" at St. Andrew School.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband of almost 38 years, Thomas Meahl; her children, Nicole Meahl (Gavin), Timothy Meahl (Dyan), Tyler Meahl, Amber Meahl (Jamie) and Isabella Meahl; her grandchildren, Emilee, Brooklyn and Aedan; and siblings, Tammy McFarland (Dan) and Thomas Ruf, Jr.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie, on Sunday, July 14th from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., and are invited to funeral service there on Monday, July 15th at 1 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Highmark Caring Place, 510 Cranberry St., Erie, PA 16507.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 12, 2019