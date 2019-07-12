Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home and Crematory
602 W. 10th St.
Erie, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home and Crematory
602 W. 10th St.
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Meahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Ann Meahl


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Ann Meahl Obituary
Debbie Meahl, age 56, of Erie, passed away July 9, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, after a long battle with Lupus. She was born in Indianapolis, Ind., on June 11, 1963, daughter of Thomas Ruf and the late Beverly Comand Ruf.

Debbie was a 1981 graduate of Strong Vincent High School. Debbie was a loving wife and mother to her five children. She was also a devoted foster mother, volunteered for The Caring Place and was a "wrestling mom" at St. Andrew School.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband of almost 38 years, Thomas Meahl; her children, Nicole Meahl (Gavin), Timothy Meahl (Dyan), Tyler Meahl, Amber Meahl (Jamie) and Isabella Meahl; her grandchildren, Emilee, Brooklyn and Aedan; and siblings, Tammy McFarland (Dan) and Thomas Ruf, Jr.

Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie, on Sunday, July 14th from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., and are invited to funeral service there on Monday, July 15th at 1 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Highmark Caring Place, 510 Cranberry St., Erie, PA 16507.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now