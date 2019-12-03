|
Deborah Ann (Doyle) Skovron passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, at her home, on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at the age of 70. She was born in Erie, Pa., to the late Richard M. Doyle and Jeanne M. Doyle.
Deborah was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Gary Skovron along with a grandson, Michael Skovron Harkness.
Deborah is survived by her children, Tiffany Ann (Dan Heberle), Gary Michael II (Anela Krdzalic), Stacy Jeanne (Michael Steele), Amy Ann (Michael St. George) and Michael Gregory. She is also survived by a sister, Mary Jo Lydic and her grandchildren, Alexandra, Mya, Gary Michael III, Reaghan, Michael Gregory II, Mia, Freya Louise, Kylie Lynn, Oliver Dante and Georgina Maria. She is further survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Deborah was an entertainer! Throughout her life, she participated in numerous activities that displayed her talents. Deborah sang and danced in a number of theatrical shows. She also spent years professionally modeling. When she decided to put the dancing shoes aside, she started down a different road of excitement...motherhood.
Deborah was born to be a mother!
In addition to her love for family, Deborah adored celebrating holidays. Deborah turned holidays into epic spectacles for her friends and family to enjoy. Deborah created memorable events that will live on in the memories of everyone who attended. Her holiday celebrations will truly be missed.
Most importantly, Deborah embodied love.
Deborah enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, creating lasting memories none will ever forget. In addition to her beloved family, Deborah built several relationships that expanded beyond her immediate family. She had too many lifelong friends to mention you all by name, but you all know who you are.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Deborah's life at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will be in Trinity Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to The Italian American Women's Association, P.O. Box 3649 Erie, PA 16508.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 3, 2019