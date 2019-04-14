|
|
Deborah Ann Snyder, age 67, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital. She was born in Erie, Pa., on October 21, 1951, the daughter of the late Fred and LouAnn Schultz Whitesel.
Debbie put her heart to provident use by taking care of others and pursued a career in nursing. She was employed by Millcreek Community Hospital for over 20 years. She was an avid fan of the arts and entertainment, including music, movies, stage productions, and artistic endeavors.
She is survived by her loving son Gary N. Snyder of Erie, Pa., brother, Fred A. (Deborah) Whitesel, Jr. of Millcreek; sisters, Cheryl C. (the late Robert) Valimont of Millcreek, Elaine L. (Russell) Oswalt of Edinboro, and Cynthia R. (Dennis) Crosby of Millcreek; also nieces and nephews.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2019