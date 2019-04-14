Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 678-6177
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Ann Snyder


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Deborah Ann Snyder Obituary
Deborah Ann Snyder, age 67, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital. She was born in Erie, Pa., on October 21, 1951, the daughter of the late Fred and LouAnn Schultz Whitesel.

Debbie put her heart to provident use by taking care of others and pursued a career in nursing. She was employed by Millcreek Community Hospital for over 20 years. She was an avid fan of the arts and entertainment, including music, movies, stage productions, and artistic endeavors.

She is survived by her loving son Gary N. Snyder of Erie, Pa., brother, Fred A. (Deborah) Whitesel, Jr. of Millcreek; sisters, Cheryl C. (the late Robert) Valimont of Millcreek, Elaine L. (Russell) Oswalt of Edinboro, and Cynthia R. (Dennis) Crosby of Millcreek; also nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were handled by Strifflers of White Oak Cremation & Mortuary Service, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, Supervisor 412-678-6177). Remembrances may be made at mylovefordebbie.mydagsite.com. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now