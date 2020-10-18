1/1
Deborah Conner VanTassel
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Conner Van Tassel, age 64, of Erie, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at LECOM Senior Living following an extended illness. She was born in Erie on November 1, 1955, daughter of the late Thomas Conner Jr. and Barbara Wisniewski Savelli.

Over the years, Debby worked at Hollywood Video, Tops Market, and Giant Eagle Video. She was a member of the Knights of St. Johns and was a lifelong member of the Siebenbuerger Club. She enjoyed crafting, watching movies, and music.

Debby is survived by her husband, Fredrick Van Tassel; one daughter, Meggan Mobilia (Michael); two sons, Charles Bargelski and John Irwin (Nick Cusano); three brothers, Patrick Conner (Valerie), Michael Conner (Susie), and Dennis Conner; four grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Debby was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Shana Irwin.

At the family's request, there will be no calling hours. A private memorial service will be held for Debby's immediate family at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road) East Side

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved