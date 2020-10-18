Deborah Conner Van Tassel, age 64, of Erie, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at LECOM Senior Living following an extended illness. She was born in Erie on November 1, 1955, daughter of the late Thomas Conner Jr. and Barbara Wisniewski Savelli.
Over the years, Debby worked at Hollywood Video, Tops Market, and Giant Eagle Video. She was a member of the Knights of St. Johns and was a lifelong member of the Siebenbuerger Club. She enjoyed crafting, watching movies, and music.
Debby is survived by her husband, Fredrick Van Tassel; one daughter, Meggan Mobilia (Michael); two sons, Charles Bargelski and John Irwin (Nick Cusano); three brothers, Patrick Conner (Valerie), Michael Conner (Susie), and Dennis Conner; four grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Debby was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Shana Irwin.
At the family's request, there will be no calling hours. A private memorial service will be held for Debby's immediate family at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
