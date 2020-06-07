Deborah "Debbie" Louise Skinner McMunn, age 65, of Erie, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Erie, on January 12, 1955, daughter of the late Edwin and Lois Carey Skinner.
Debbie was a longtime employee of St. Martin's Early Learning Center. Work was her life. She loved taking care of the kids there and working with her co-workers.
In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by one sister, Rebecca Przybylski; and beloved grandson, Jensin Potts.
She is survived by two sons, Rick McMunn, and Brad McMunn (Crystal Clair); two daughters, Misty McMunn (John Shurg), Chastity Potts (Jack); one sister, Victoria Peters; one brother, Bruce Skinner; three grandsons, Tyler and Tanner Beshaw, and Rory McMunn; two granddaughters, Natasha Pennewell and Julieanne McMunn; longtime companion, Ralph Vannucci; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 6 to 9 p.m. with Covid-19 restrictions in place. Private interment will take place at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Martin's Center, 1727 State Street, Erie, PA 16501.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.