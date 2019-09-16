|
Deborah Etta Bidwell, 65, of Union City, went home to be with the Lord on September 13, 2019 after a long battle with Ovarian Cancer.
Born July 27,1954, in Union City, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Eleanor (Polach) Soety and the wife of Jeffrey Bidwell. She was a 1972 graduate of Union City High School and a member of Union City Full Gospel Church. Debbie was a homemaker until her children grew up and then became a business owner, Today, Tomorrow, & Forever Treasures, along side her daughter.
She also enjoyed yard sales, hunting, ice fishing, and reading. Debbie enjoyed traveling with her children, spending time with her family and friends, and going to church.
In addition to her husband, survivors include a son, Christopher Bidwell and wife, Teresa, of Cambridge Springs; daughters, Angela Cuzzola and husband, Michael, of Cambridge Springs, Kelly Pavlik and husband, Bruce, of Moncks Corner, S.C.; brothers Robert Soety and wife, Payom, of Ocala Fla., Tim Soety of Cambridge Springs, David Soety and wife, Linda, of Union City, Danny Soety and wife, Leslie, of Columbia, S.C.; grandchildren Troy, Brittney, Ava, Autumn, Amber, Justin, Colton, and Carolina; a great-granddaughter Ada.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Soety, Jr.
A memorial gathering will be held Wednesday from 5 p.m. until the hour of service at 8 p.m., at the Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home,Union City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with medical expenses.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 16, 2019