Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home
75 North Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
(814) 438-3151
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home
75 North Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
8:00 PM
Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home
75 North Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Bidwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Etta Bidwell


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Etta Bidwell Obituary
Deborah Etta Bidwell, 65, of Union City, went home to be with the Lord on September 13, 2019 after a long battle with Ovarian Cancer.

Born July 27,1954, in Union City, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Eleanor (Polach) Soety and the wife of Jeffrey Bidwell. She was a 1972 graduate of Union City High School and a member of Union City Full Gospel Church. Debbie was a homemaker until her children grew up and then became a business owner, Today, Tomorrow, & Forever Treasures, along side her daughter.

She also enjoyed yard sales, hunting, ice fishing, and reading. Debbie enjoyed traveling with her children, spending time with her family and friends, and going to church.

In addition to her husband, survivors include a son, Christopher Bidwell and wife, Teresa, of Cambridge Springs; daughters, Angela Cuzzola and husband, Michael, of Cambridge Springs, Kelly Pavlik and husband, Bruce, of Moncks Corner, S.C.; brothers Robert Soety and wife, Payom, of Ocala Fla., Tim Soety of Cambridge Springs, David Soety and wife, Linda, of Union City, Danny Soety and wife, Leslie, of Columbia, S.C.; grandchildren Troy, Brittney, Ava, Autumn, Amber, Justin, Colton, and Carolina; a great-granddaughter Ada.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Soety, Jr.

A memorial gathering will be held Wednesday from 5 p.m. until the hour of service at 8 p.m., at the Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home,Union City.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with medical expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to pandolphfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now