Deborah F. (Hoisington) Wnek, 63, of Girard, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born February 15, 1956, in Erie, a daughter of the late Roger and Maxine (Harrington) Lucas.
Deborah worked many years at Girard's Rice Avenue Middle School as a Teachers Aid. She was well known in the Girard School District as a caring and thoughtful teachers aid.
She was a "Full Time" Nana, her grandchildren and children were the world to her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Hoisington; and three brothers, Daniel Hoisington, Walter Smith and Glenn Smith.
She will be greatly missed by her family, which include her husband, Thomas J. Wnek, whom she married, June 26, 1982 in Erie; two daughters, Renee A. Wnek (Dan Turley) of Erie and Kathryn M. Wnek of Austin, Texas; a brother, Anthony Hoisington (Mary) of Buffalo, N.Y.; her beloved grandchildren, Matthew Wnek, Gabrielle Goshay, Ava Turley, Lauren Turley and A.J. Turner; and also, several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, on Monday (tomorrow) from 3 p.m. until the time of service there at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Deborah Wnek Memorial Fund, in care of Edder Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 27, 2019