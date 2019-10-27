Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Wnek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah F. (Hoisington) Wnek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah F. (Hoisington) Wnek Obituary
Deborah F. (Hoisington) Wnek, 63, of Girard, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born February 15, 1956, in Erie, a daughter of the late Roger and Maxine (Harrington) Lucas.

Deborah worked many years at Girard's Rice Avenue Middle School as a Teachers Aid. She was well known in the Girard School District as a caring and thoughtful teachers aid.

She was a "Full Time" Nana, her grandchildren and children were the world to her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Hoisington; and three brothers, Daniel Hoisington, Walter Smith and Glenn Smith.

She will be greatly missed by her family, which include her husband, Thomas J. Wnek, whom she married, June 26, 1982 in Erie; two daughters, Renee A. Wnek (Dan Turley) of Erie and Kathryn M. Wnek of Austin, Texas; a brother, Anthony Hoisington (Mary) of Buffalo, N.Y.; her beloved grandchildren, Matthew Wnek, Gabrielle Goshay, Ava Turley, Lauren Turley and A.J. Turner; and also, several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, on Monday (tomorrow) from 3 p.m. until the time of service there at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Deborah Wnek Memorial Fund, in care of Edder Funeral Home, Inc.

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now