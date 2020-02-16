|
Deborah H. "Debbie" Pangratz age 47, of Church Hill, Tenn., and formerly of Girard, had her life taken away on February 14, 2020 at her residence in Tennessee.
She was born in Erie, Pa. on May 25, 1972, a daughter of Paul J. and Doris Kohn Pangratz of Girard.
Debbie was a 1990 graduate of Girard High School. She started her work career in Erie as a beautician. She lived in Tennessee for the last 20 years and had worked as a supervisor for Frontier Health Systems.
Following her roots of growing up on her family farm, she loved animals, especially her dog "Buddy"; and had horses and a donkey. She enjoyed crocheting.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Vickie Pangratz; two brothers, Paul W. and Christopher Pangratz; two uncles David and William Pangratz and a niece MaKenzie.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St., East on Monday from 5 until the time of service at 7 p.m. with Father John J. Mihalco as celebrant. Private burial in St. John's Cemetery in Girard.
Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
