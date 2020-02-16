Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Girard
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Pangratz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah H. Debbie Pangratz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah H. Debbie Pangratz Obituary
Deborah H. "Debbie" Pangratz age 47, of Church Hill, Tenn., and formerly of Girard, had her life taken away on February 14, 2020 at her residence in Tennessee.

She was born in Erie, Pa. on May 25, 1972, a daughter of Paul J. and Doris Kohn Pangratz of Girard.

Debbie was a 1990 graduate of Girard High School. She started her work career in Erie as a beautician. She lived in Tennessee for the last 20 years and had worked as a supervisor for Frontier Health Systems.

Following her roots of growing up on her family farm, she loved animals, especially her dog "Buddy"; and had horses and a donkey. She enjoyed crocheting.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Vickie Pangratz; two brothers, Paul W. and Christopher Pangratz; two uncles David and William Pangratz and a niece MaKenzie.

Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St., East on Monday from 5 until the time of service at 7 p.m. with Father John J. Mihalco as celebrant. Private burial in St. John's Cemetery in Girard.

Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -