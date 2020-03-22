|
Deborah J. Cohen ("DJ," "Dr. Deb"), age 65, of Slippery Rock, Pa., passed away suddenly, on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Erie, Pa. She was born on February 18, 1955 to William and Phyllis Baehr Cohen.
Deborah graduated from Academy High School, Class of 1973. She graduated from Colby College in 1977, and later earned a Ph.D. in Central American Theatre Studies from the University of Kansas. She was a professor of Spanish literature at Slippery Rock University for over 20 years. Her campus involvements included voice of "Dr. Deb's" International Radio Hour, active involvement in the theatre community, and faculty advisor for the LGBTQ club.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Cohen, M.D.
Deborah is survived by her mother, Phyllis Cohen; brothers, Eric (Linda), and Robert (Noreen Connolly); and her beloved nieces and nephews, Julie Cohen, Andrew Cohen (Kaitlyn Crawford), and Meaghan Cohen.
Deborah was the best daughter a mother could ever have, the best friend and drinking buddy a brother could ever have, and "best aunt ever."
A celebration of life for Deb will be held in Erie and in Slippery Rock, in late spring or early summer. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020