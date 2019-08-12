|
|
Deborah J. Spain, age 64, of Erie, passed away at Saint Vincent Hospital August 8, 2019. She was born in Lumberton, N.C. on March 22, 1955 to the late George Ivey and Martha Watts Robertson.
Raised in Waterford, Pa., by her mother Martha Watts Robertson and stepfather Leslie"Bud" Robertson, she graduated from Fort LeBoeuf High School.
Deborah went on to marry Jimmy Spain from Erie, Pa. She enjoyed playing bingo, sitting on her porch with friends and most of all spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children Angela (Steve) Proctor, Heather (Geoff) Conn, Shawn Ball, Dana Ball, Corey Ivey, Melissa Spain, and Stephanie Spain. Deborah is further survived by her sister, Dale Robertson Post (Fran), and several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter Alesia Spain, a granddaughter Antwanasia Robison, and her siblings Mike Robertson and Vicky Schwab.
Friends may call at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, on Tuesday, August 13th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. until the time of sharing at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Burton Funeral Home in the care of the family.
Send condolences www.burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 12, 2019