Deborah L. Fronzaglia Bauer, 70, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 surrounded by her family at UPMC Hamot. She was born February 24, 1949 in Erie, a daughter of the late Stanley and Palma Mussari Fronzaglia.



Debby was a graduate of Villa Maria Academy class of 1967. While her children were growing up, she was an active volunteer for the Girl Scouts.



Debby enjoyed cooking and hosting weekly Sunday dinners for her children and grandchildren. She was proud of her Italian heritage and passed on those traditions to her family. Her homemade sauce and wedding soup recipes were sought after by many.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Bruce E. Bauer, in 2007.



She is survived by three daughters, Vikki C. Landahl (Tom), Keri M. Whatmore (Tony), and Kelly M. Kennelley (Mark); one son, Steven M. Bauer; a sister, Marianne Zimmerman (David); and eight grandchildren, Camdyn, Maddix, and Brenna Landahl, Olivia and Abriella Whatmore, and Isabella, Caesar, and Mateo Kennelley, all of Erie. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Friends may call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Sunday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and may attend a service there on Monday at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 West 26th Street, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to , 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505, or to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, 1001 E 101st Terrace, STE 200, Kansas City, MO 64131. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.



