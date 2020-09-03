Deborah L. Kolesar, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born on August 30, 1953, to the late Richard Kolesar and Charlotte Kolesar Kurfist.
Deb worked for eighteen years at Van de Kamps, several years at Presque Isle Downs, as well as Pulakos Chocolates before retiring to her dream home.
Deb was an extraordinary woman, very strong willed, and extremely talented. She accomplished her goal of building her dream home and barn for her beloved ponies, almost single handedly. She was fiercely loyal to her family and friends, very generous, and quite amusing. One of her favorite sayings was "I know what I'm talking about, do you want to see the book." She was the best story teller by far.
The family would like to thank everyone for all of their support the last five months of her journey.
A celebration of life for Debbie will be announced at a later date.
She is survived by her sons Mark Betcher (Megan), Steven Betcher (Jessica), and Beau Betcher, siblings Karen Hamilton, Dianna, Richard (Bev), Christopher, Betsy, Nancy (Todd), Peter, Carmen Bowen (James), Colleen Oshaughnessy (James), and Chuck Kurfist, and many nieces and nephews.
