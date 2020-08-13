1/1
Deborah L. (McMillen) Smolinsky
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah L. (McMillen) Smolinsky, age 67, of Harborcreek, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. Born in Brookville, Pa., on September 30, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Howard McMillen Sr. and Mary (Sarvey) McMillen.

Deborah worked at K-Mart on Buffalo Rd. for over 20 years. She enjoyed camping, gardening, reading and going to car shows. Deborah also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by six siblings, Dale, Bill, Bobby, Walt, Jim and Sal.

Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Mark Thomas Smolinsky; three children, Lee Smolinsky (Samantha), Jennifer Hall and Joshua Smolinsky (Marty); seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; five siblings, Myrtle Lingenfelter, Howard McMillen Jr., Edward McMillen (Diane), Jane Gilhousen and Pauline Brocious (John); many nieces and nephews also survive.

Private services were held with family. Burial was at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, handled arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP Pine Avenue Branch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Phil Smolinsky
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved