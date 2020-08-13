Deborah L. (McMillen) Smolinsky, age 67, of Harborcreek, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. Born in Brookville, Pa., on September 30, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Howard McMillen Sr. and Mary (Sarvey) McMillen.
Deborah worked at K-Mart on Buffalo Rd. for over 20 years. She enjoyed camping, gardening, reading and going to car shows. Deborah also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by six siblings, Dale, Bill, Bobby, Walt, Jim and Sal.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Mark Thomas Smolinsky; three children, Lee Smolinsky (Samantha), Jennifer Hall and Joshua Smolinsky (Marty); seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; five siblings, Myrtle Lingenfelter, Howard McMillen Jr., Edward McMillen (Diane), Jane Gilhousen and Pauline Brocious (John); many nieces and nephews also survive.
Private services were held with family. Burial was at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, handled arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.