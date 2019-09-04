|
Deborah Lee Merchant Wade, age 66, of Harborcreek, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Monday, September 2, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in Chicopee, Mass., on December 4, 1952, daughter of the late Donald and Charlotte Merchant.
Debbie was a graduate of Iroquois High School. She was employed as a nurse's aid for many years at various local nursing facilities, as well as home healthcare settings. Debbie enjoyed being out and about shopping with her friends and family. Most of all, she cherished the time spent with her beloved children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her sister, Lynne Spring.
Survivors include her three children: Jennifer D. Bielanin (Joe) of Erie, Kimberlee M. Blose (John) of Harborcreek and Dennis T. Wade of North East; one brother, Donald Merchant of Virginia; five grandchildren: Kori, Chelsey, Cole, Nathan and Josh; one great-granddaughter, Aubrey; her dear friend, Brenda Collazo of Harborcreek; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until the time of a Memorial Service to be conducted there at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 4, 2019