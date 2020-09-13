1/1
Deborah S. Davis Nowakowski
1970 - 2020
Deborah S. Davis Nowakowski, age 50, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born in Erie on July 19, 1970, daughter of the late Kenneth Sr. and Virginia Davis.

Debbie was a graduate of General McLane High School and received an Associate Degree in Medical Billing and Coding from Erie Business Center. She was employed in the billing department of the Barber National Institute, where she greatly enjoyed visits from the individuals who participated in the programs there. Debbie enjoyed the outdoors, family vacations, bowling and golfing, and was a fan of AC/DC music. She especially treasured time spent with her only grandson, Aiden.

Debbie is survived by two children, Danielle Greiner (Erhon) and Derek Nowakowski (Kallasia); and one grandson, Aiden Greiner. She is further survived by the father of her children, David Nowakowski Jr.; two sisters, Cheryl Lee and Ginny Askew (Jeff); three brothers, Kenneth Davis Jr. (Judy), Gerald Davis and Gary Davis (Penny); and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Road (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.) on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. A private interment will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5151 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 315-0911
