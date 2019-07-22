|
|
Debra A. Golombieski Kennerknecht, 65, of Greene Township, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born in Erie, on June 7, 1954, a daughter of the late Leonard and Geraldine M. Gray Golombieski.
Deb was a 1972 graduate of Wattsburg High School and received her Nurse's Aide Certification. She was a member of St. Boniface Church, where she was a very active volunteer. Deb sang for Funeral Masses at St. Boniface and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Churches and sang at weddings. She worked as a greeter at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home for many years. Deb loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and would volunteer at the Erie City Mission where she would help with Thanksgiving Dinners. Deb loved her music, especially Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Ava Hope Chrispen.
Survivors include her two daughters, Julie Delp and her husband Duston, and Jodi Chrispen and her husband Steve; her son, Jimmy Kennerknecht and his wife Melanie; her six grandchildren, Amanda, Christian, Alyssa, Allison, Jovie, and Sageon; her great-grandson, Ronan; her brother, Daniel Golombieski; and her former husband, Jim Kennerknecht, all of Erie.
The family would like to thank the staff at Great Lakes Hospice for all the love and care they gave Deb.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd. on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. and the following morning from 10 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Erie City Mission- 017 French St, Erie, PA 16501.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to Sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 22, 2019