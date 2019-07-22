Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Boniface Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Boniface Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Kennerknecht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra A. Golombieski Kennerknecht


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra A. Golombieski Kennerknecht Obituary
Debra A. Golombieski Kennerknecht, 65, of Greene Township, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born in Erie, on June 7, 1954, a daughter of the late Leonard and Geraldine M. Gray Golombieski.

Deb was a 1972 graduate of Wattsburg High School and received her Nurse's Aide Certification. She was a member of St. Boniface Church, where she was a very active volunteer. Deb sang for Funeral Masses at St. Boniface and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Churches and sang at weddings. She worked as a greeter at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home for many years. Deb loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and would volunteer at the Erie City Mission where she would help with Thanksgiving Dinners. Deb loved her music, especially Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Ava Hope Chrispen.

Survivors include her two daughters, Julie Delp and her husband Duston, and Jodi Chrispen and her husband Steve; her son, Jimmy Kennerknecht and his wife Melanie; her six grandchildren, Amanda, Christian, Alyssa, Allison, Jovie, and Sageon; her great-grandson, Ronan; her brother, Daniel Golombieski; and her former husband, Jim Kennerknecht, all of Erie.

The family would like to thank the staff at Great Lakes Hospice for all the love and care they gave Deb.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd. on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. and the following morning from 10 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Erie City Mission- 017 French St, Erie, PA 16501.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to Sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now