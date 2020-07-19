Debra Irene Aulenbacher Johnson Marr, age 62, passed peacefully, at her home in Inverness, Fla., on April 21, 2020. She was born on November 14, 1957, in Erie, Pa., to the late George Aulenbacher and Dorothy Kennelly Aulenbacher Cote.
She was preceded in death by her late husband Charles "Charlie" Marr, infant sister Carol Aulenbacher, her brother Harry Aulenbacher, sister-in-law Evalee Aulenbacher, stepfather Bernard Cote, and her nephews Johnny and William Aulenbacher.
Debbie leaves behind her beloved sons Donald, James, and Timothy Johnson, her grandchildren DJ and Camille, of whom she thought the world, her mother Dorothy, brothers George (Christina), William (Janet), Mark (Judy), and David (Rachel), sister-in-law Rosemary Aulenbacher, and many loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and countless friends.
Debbie, a 1975 graduate of General McLane High School, attended Edinboro University where she met her soulmate, the late Charlie Marr.
Debbie was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. Debbie enjoyed life, family members and many friends. She was always there to brighten the lives of others and made friends everywhere she went. She thrived on interesting ideas and daily conversations with family and friends. Debbie had a passion for the outdoors, plants, flowers, rock collecting, campfires and sunsets. She enjoyed riding horses, beginning when her older brothers taught her on their family's farm and continued into adulthood. Debbie was a kind and gentle person who would offer help to anyone in need. She always had a positive outlook on life and had a smile for all she met.
Most of all, Debbie was adored and loved by all that knew her. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. To know her was to love her.
A memorial service for the family will be held on July 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Grandview Alliance Church, 1102 East Gore Rd., Erie, PA 16504. Pastor John Hall and Pastor Rick Pennington will officiate the memorial service. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed with social distancing and masks.
