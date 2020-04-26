|
|
Debra Lee (Messenger) Vannucci, age 57 of Wellington, Fla. and formerly of Erie, joined the Lord on April 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a brave battle with cancer.
She was born on October 25, 1962.
She was preceded in death by her father, Keith G. Messenger.
She is survived by her mother, Patricia Eck and stepfather Richard Eck, the loves of her life, daughter Ashley Newell (Baby Girl), son Alexander Vannucci, and the star of her heart, granddaughter Rylee, and Steven Smith of 25 years. Debra sadly leaves five sisters; Darlene (Jon) Haddix, Bobbi (Randy) Pace, Karen Messenger (David Starvaggi), Traci Moffatt (Nolf), and stepsister, Barbara (Frank) Duchini. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Her smile was unforgettable to anyone she met. She graduated from Fort LeBoeuf High School in 1980 and received an associates degree in sience/biology and became an X-Ray Technician. Her hobbies included painting, gardening and advanced wood crafting. Debra's fighting song was "Fire Away' by Chris Stapleton. A memorial service/celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, it is the wish of the family that everybody is to raise a glass of your favorite beverage, and toast to her, then give your loved ones a hug and a kiss and tell them how much you love them.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2020