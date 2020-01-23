|
Della Marie Marsh, 82, of Cambridge Springs, passed away at her residence, on January 22, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Della was born on August 15, 1937, in Mill Village the daughter of the late Homer Kerr and Mildred Louise McKemmy Kerr Anderson.
She graduated from Edinboro High School with the class of 1955. Della was crowned the first Erie/Crawford County dairy princess in 1955. She worked as a secretary for Ft. Lebouef High School, Alliance College and various local doctors. In 2000, Della retired from the Office of Employment Security in Erie County. She was an active member of the CMA Church in Cambridge Springs and served as a deaconess, secretary of the church governance board, and with the Alliance Women. Della was a prayer warrior who was passionate about youth ministry and volunteered for vacation Bible school, AWANA, and taught Sunday school. She was an EMT and an EMT instructor. Her hobbies included crocheting and making and sending greeting cards.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandson, Weston Chaney in 1984; sister, Ruth Kline; and stepfather, Frank Anderson.
Survivors include husband, Bill Marsh, whom she married on August 24, 1956; daughter, Faye Roniger and her husband, William of Wakeman, Ohio; daughter, Debbie Chaney and her husband, Mark of Venango; daughter, Mindy Davis and her husband, Robert of Harrisville, Pa.; son, Dave Marsh, and his wife, Kris of Verona, Va.; grandchildren include, Kasey Chaney and his wife, Tonya, Stefani Burgess and her husband, Jordan, Nicolas Roniger and his wife, Emilee, Chase Chaney, Julia Stiglitz and her husband, Johnny, Morgan Davis, Josiah Marsh, Jesse Marsh, and Jordan Davis; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Homer Kerr and his wife, Prudence of Cambridge Springs; half-brother, Dennis Kerr and his wife, Debbie of Cambridge Springs; and sister-in-law, Joyce Pialet and her husband, Gus of Ocean City, Miss.
Friends may call at Van Matre Funeral Home, 335 Venango Avenue, Cambridge Springs, Pa., on Friday, January 24th, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 25th, at the Cambridge Springs Missionary Alliance Church, with Rev. Delroy Simpson and Rev. Matthew Groce officiating. Interment will follow at Miller Station Cemetery. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatres.com.
