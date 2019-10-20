|
Delores A. (Crissman) Crail, 84, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at her residence. She was born October 31, 1934 to the late Eugene and Laura (Marks) Crissman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence E. Crail, Sr., son, Lawrence E. Crail, Jr., daughter, Susan Young- Teodorski, niece, Mary Ann Fairchild, as well as several brothers and sisters.
Delores enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, as well as playing cards.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Crail (Patty) and daughter, Deanne Dalton (Mike), both of Erie, 16 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
Funeral arrangements will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. Please send condolences to garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
