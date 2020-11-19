Delores Carlisle, age 69, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Saint Vincent Hospital. She was born in Miami, Florida, September 5, 1951 to the late Leroy and Betty Ponder Gaines.
Delores was a chef, with a true passions for cooking. She loved playing bingo, going to the casino, the Legion, and shopping.
She is survived by her children, Shannon Gaines Sr., Michael Gaines, Kenneth Carlisle, and Robert Carlisle. Delores is further survived by 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is survived by her siblings, Jimmy Gaines, Theresa Gaines, Deborah Bell, Stan Ponder, and Lisa Maclemore.
In addition to her parents, Delores is preceded in death by her husband, Velester Carlisle, a son, Lashawn L. Gaines, and her sister, Dorothy Gaines.
Friends are invited to call on the family, Friday, November 20, 2020, at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Service Inc. Downtown, 602 W. 10th Street, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery.
