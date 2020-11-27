Delores Jean DeHaven Publicover, 87, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at home. She was born March 2, 1933 to the late James and Ellen Mayhue DeHaven.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harris Publicover; daughter, Julia; grandchildren, David and Laurel; and brother, Bob DeHaven.
She is survived by her son, Barry Publicover (Caroline); sister, Mary Ellen Powell; and brother, Jerome DeHaven (Paula). She is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Delores will be solely missed by her BFF Ethel Clinger and her family. Special thanks to Alice, Missy, Kathy, and Lexie "the Nuns".
No calling hours will be observed. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., will be handling arrangements. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.